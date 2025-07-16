China's infiltration tactics backfire as Taiwan cancels Strait swim over security threats

Kinmen [Taiwan], July 16 : The annual "Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim," originally scheduled for July 26, has been cancelled after Chinese participants failed to obtain entry permits, Kinmen Deputy County Magistrate Lee Wen-liang confirmed Wednesday, Focus Taiwan reported.

Despite China hosting this year's swim event, entry into Kinmen's coastal waters still requires approval from Taiwan's Ministry of Education's Sports Administration. As of Wednesday, no such permits had been issued, leaving the Kinmen County government unable to complete necessary preparations, Focus Taiwan reported.

"As the starting date draws closer, we need to make a decision," Lee said, stressing the logistical limitations caused by the unresolved permit issue.

Uncertainty around the event had been mounting since July 3, when Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh told reporters the swim could be part of China's "united front" strategy. Liang said the government would "handle the matter cautiously," citing national security concerns, according to Focus Taiwan.

Further clarifying the process during a July 10 press briefing, Liang noted that for a cross-strait sports event like the swim, the Kinmen County government must apply through the Sports Administration, which then seeks MAC consultation. The MAC, citing the frequent intrusion of Chinese Coast Guard vessels into Taiwan's restricted waters around Kinmen since 2024, advised against proceeding, Focus Taiwan reported.

The increasing presence of Chinese ships in the sensitive maritime area has heightened security concerns, aligning with Taiwan's broader efforts to counter Beijing's influence operations and assert control over its borders.

When asked about the long-term future of the event, Lee stated there is no indication it has been permanently cancelled and emphasised that discussions with central government agencies will continue, Focus Taiwan reported.

The cancellation underscores the growing tension in cross-strait exchanges, even in traditionally non-political activities such as sporting events. What was once a symbolic gesture of cooperation has now become another casualty of deteriorating Taiwan-China relations.

