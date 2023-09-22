Moscow [Russia], September 22 : After concluding his four-day-long trip to Russia recently, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that both Moscow and Beijing have decided to make new efforts to establish rational international order while also strengthening their multilateral strategic cooperation, according to Global Times.

According to Global Times, following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's four-day trip to Moscow, during which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials, Chinese experts have said that Wang Yi's visit to Russia highlights the stability, and viability to the two nations' ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

He informed Putin that China is open to cooperating with Russia. "Both nations should make new efforts to establish a more just and rational international order while also strengthening their multilateral strategic cooperation and defending legitimate rights and interests," Wang said, according to Global Times.

In his talks with Wang Yi, Putin appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of its ally China and said that Russia opposes distortion and smearing of the project at all costs.

From the beginning of this year, Russia has overcome the impact of unilateral sanctions imposed on it by the US and the West, and its economy has begun to recover and grow, with various functions operating normally, according to Putin, reported Global Times.

China is interfering with Russia's destabilising activities in the Middle East as well. With a trip to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 and the Iranian president coming to Beijing in February, Xi is actively pursuing a role as a broker of peace.

Xi is demonstrating a high level of risk tolerance, and he is entering the fray with the conviction that his nation now has the weight to influence the global order. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative have thus been promoted by Xi.

Xi is essentially planning a confrontation with Western-style democracy. Naturally, democracies and autocracies are sharply separated from one another, with both Russia and China being major supporters of the latter.

Russian President Putin has notably confirmed, according to RT, that he will visit China next month on his first international trip of 2023. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Kremlin, commented on the impending visit and stated that preparations were already underway, but he would not give a date.

