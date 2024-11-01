Chinese authorities reportedly intensify crackdown on Tibetan monks and religious education

Washington [US], November 1 : Chinese authorities have intensified their crackdown on Tibetan Buddhism, forcibly relocating hundreds of young monks from Kirti Monastery to state-run boarding schools in Ngaba County, Sichuan Province.

Reports indicate that these students, aged 6 to 17, are subjected to prison-like conditions, where they receive instruction solely in Mandarin. They are prohibited from leaving the school grounds or contacting their parents, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Those who attempted to escape have faced severe consequences, treated "like criminals" and subjected to further restrictions.

In July, the closure of the monastic school at Kirti Monastery left over 1,000 young monks without their educational institution, as they were transferred to state-run "colonial-style" boarding schools. Around the same time, Lhamo Kirti Monastery in Dzoge County also closed its school, affecting more than 600 students.

Authorities coerced parents into signing agreements that committed their children to government-run institutions, where they would receive state-sanctioned "patriotic education."

Beijing's regulations on religious affairs dictate that students at monastic schools must be at least 18 years old, demonstrate patriotism, and comply with national laws. Tibetan advocates view these measures as part of a broader campaign to eradicate the Tibetan language, suppress Tibetan culture, and enforce "patriotic education," which requires loyalty to China and the ruling Communist Party in all aspects of life, reported RFA.

Once removed from their monasteries, the students face isolation from their families and receive inadequate medical care. Parents who attempt to visit their children encounter various excuses about needing higher-level approval and are often threatened with imprisonment for their persistence.

Following the closures, authorities have ramped up surveillance and restrictions on Tibetans in Ngaba County. A senior official from China's United Front Work Department has been stationed in the area for several months to oversee these measures, affecting both the monastery and the local community.

The crackdown on communication with the outside world has also intensified. In September, four Tibetanstwo monks from Kirti Monastery and two laypeoplewere arrested for contacting Tibetans outside the region.

In Dzoge County, officials confiscated the phones of monks and teachers at Lhamo Kirti Monastery, accusing them of spreading information about the school closures, RFA reported.

The Chinese government claims that restricting communication between Tibetans and their relatives abroad is necessary for national unity. However, Tibetans contend that this surveillance violates their human rights and seeks to erase their religious, linguistic, and cultural identity.

