Chinese envoy to India "deeply saddened" to hear about tragic Wayanad landslides

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Condoling the loss of lives in the tragic landslides of Wayanad in Kerala, the Ambassador of China to India, Xu Feihong has said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Sharing a post on X, the Chinese envoy wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic landslides in #Wayanad, #Kerala."

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the people there and bereaved families," he further added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 people have been injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district.

He further said that 3,069 people are in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone, and five ministers are coordinating the efforts of the relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the press conference, Vijayan said, "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered assistance after 93 people died and 128 were injured following massive landslides in Wayanad.

"Upon learning of the disaster, both the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, have offered their assistance. They have assured us that we will work together to address this crisis," he said.

The chief minister said that the state government has arranged the best possible treatment for the injured, adding that several people are still trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway.

"Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations," he added.

An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala, which was hit by landslides on Tuesday morning, following torrential rains.

The Navy team is being dispatched, at the request of Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, who sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The Army and Air Force have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in the area, which have been hampered as a main bridge has collapsed in the town of Chooralmala.

Around 200 Indian Army personnel from DSC Centre Kannur and 122 TA Battalion from Kozhikode were dispatched to the site. 122 TA battalion has now arrived at the incident site and is assisting in relief operations. A team of 30 specialist swimmers from the Indian Navy has been deployed. Two helicopters from Air Force station Sulur have also been despatched, as per defence officials.

