Chinese Foreign Minister held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed several issues including tourism, investments, and fight against the COVID-19 to mark the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Wang arrived in Colombo on Saturday from the Maldives where he reached on Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations of China and the Maldives.

Taking to Twitter, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister also announced that he had a "very pleasant meeting" with Wang Yi.

"Had a very pleasant meeting with the Foreign Minister of China. Discussions centred around the logistics of facilitating the return of the many lka med students to China. Also discussed were a host of issues including Tourism, investments, COVID-19, SL relief & post-Covid preparedness," Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

"I thanked #China and her people for the continued support to #lka. As both our nations celebrate 65 years of bilateral relations, I am hopeful that this relationship we share will only grow & be strengthened in the years to come," he added.

As per Chinese media outlet, Global Times reported that Colombo will be the last stop of his first foreign visit in the new year.

( With inputs from ANI )

