A recent internal document from the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) showed that the (Chinese) COVID-19 vaccines had caused leukaemia, local media reported.

The Chinese Health Care Commission distributed the copy requesting attention to the recent key trends of some people having leukaemia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This copy is distributed to 18 provinces including Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, Shanxi, and others, according to local media.

According to the document, families have shared the information of having leukaemia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on WeChat and this kind of information was disseminated in WeChat.

The NHC also requested the health authorities work with relevant authorities in each province to maintain the social stability for the upcoming 'two sessions' of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Beijing Winter Paralympics.

This document also indicates that the vaccines have caused many leukaemia cases in a significant geographic span, and the CCP has officially started taking action to suppress people's voices.

Based on the data from the official website of the Chinese National Health Commission, as of March 3, 2022, thirty-one provinces (including self-governing regions and cities directly under the central government) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported a cumulative total of 3,147 million doses of vaccine had been administered.

