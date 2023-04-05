Chinese national detained in Pakistan for possessing firearms

Peshawar [Pakistan], April 5 : Pakist police arrested a Chinese national from the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and booked him under the charges of carrying a pistol and cartridges without a license, Dawn reported.

The Chinese national, identified as Li Shing Lee, was also booked under the Foreigners Act for failing to produce travel documents on Monday.

Giving details about the case, Darra Adamkhel police station SHO Tariq Mehmood said that Lee was arrested on Sunday from the main Darra Bazaar, and was handed over to the officials at a police checkpost on the Indus Highway falling under the jurisdiction of the Matt police of Peshawar.

However, he said the police again spotted him in the bazaar carrying a pistol on Monday, according to Dawn.

He said as the police were worried about his security the issue was brought to the notice of police high-ups, adding after receiving instructions, the Chinese national was arrested.

SHO Mehmood said that Lee was questioned in English and Chinese, using Google translation, but he kept mum.

He said later, the Chinese national was produced before a court in Kohat, where the judge also questioned him, but he refused to answer the queries.

He said that the judge sent him to Kohat prison on judicial remand, according to Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor