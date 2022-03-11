Chinese Premier says anti-Russia sanctions will hurt world economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said that the recent sanctions against Russia will hurt the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while calling for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The Premier was addressing a press briefing at the conclusion of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, the highest legislative body of China.

"The world economy today is already struggling (due to COVID-19 induced shocks), sanctions (against Russia) will hurt world economic recovery. It is in no one's interest," Li said

Calling for a negotiated settlement to the conflict, Li said, "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting. We believe that utmost efforts should be made (to encourage peace) and it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in carrying forward negotiations of ceasefire by overcoming difficulties."

"We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The pressing task now is to prevent tensions from escalating or even getting out of control," he further said.

The Chinese premier also hinted that China might be willing to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, and even Russia and the Western Countries, saying, "China is ready to make its own constructive methods in maintaining world peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity."

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's willingness to mediate in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. He said that China can work to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

"China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for peace and work alongside the international community," Wang Yi said.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues to rage with significant loss of life and property and a humanitarian crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that around 40,000 people had been evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol. Earlier, the Russian side had accused Ukrainian authorities of not allowing civilians to leave the besieged cities.

The talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey amid the third week of war between the two nations failed to yield any progress on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors, Kuleba said on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor