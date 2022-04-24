Chinese satellite data center launched in Hainan province

In a bid to enhance international space cooperation, Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) has set up a satellite data center in Wenchang city in the country's Hainan province, local media reported citing authorities on Sunday.

According to Sputnik News Agency, the satellite data center will serve as "an important hub for international exchange and cooperation in the area of satellite data and its application," the Wenchang authorities said on social media.

On August 18, 2021, space agency heads from five BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, signed an agreement on cooperation in sharing remote sensing satellite data.

As the Russian state space agency Roscosmos stressed earlier, this agreement would foster collaboration within BRICS in creating a virtual constellation of remote sensing satellites and data sharing, which would contribute to addressing climate change, ensuring environmental protection and dealing with the effects of natural and man-made disasters, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, China is set to build monitoring and defense systems.

Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the CNSA, told China's CCTV News recently that China will start to build an Earth-based and space-based NEA monitoring and warning system, in order to ensure the safe, stable and orderly operation of spacecraft, Xinhua News Agency reported.

China will categorize the risks posed by NEAs and explore techniques to neutralize those risks, said Wu.

