Chinese Scholars propose plan for Taiwan's governance

Taipei [Taiwan], August 18 : Chinese scholars at Xiamen University have proposed a plan to Beijing on the governance of Taiwan in the event of a hypothetical takeover by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Taiwan News reported.

The plan, outlined in a report from Xiamen University's Cross-Strait Institute of Urban Planning, suggests establishing a "shadow government" for Taiwan in Xiamen to prepare for the rapid political integration of Taiwan into the People's Republic of China.

The report, which was released in July, has since been deleted from the institute's website, as per Taiwan News.

The authors acknowledged that the "one country, two systems" that guided Hong Kong policy for decades, and which had been has been touted for the future of Taiwan, is no longer a viable policy.

Instead, the institute recommends a rapid process of full integration.

According to Taiwan News, the authors recommend the plan which includes setting up a "Central Taiwan Work Committee" in Beijing, which would act as a proto-provincial government for Taiwan, that could be moved to Taipei after an invasion.

Beyond simply appointing "shadow" officers and designing "shadow" agencies, the report advises a full-scale Taiwan Governance Experimental Zone in Fujian, which is already the host of the Cross-Strait Integration and Development Demonstration Zone.

Further, the report identifies two areas suitable for developing the administrative experience of a shadow Taiwan government: Xiamen's Xiangan District and Nanan City in Quanzhou.

The authors stated that these two locations could reasonably simulate the geographical and social conditions in Taiwan for the shadow government to experiment with imposing new policies in a simulated Taiwan after the invasion.

According to CSIS' analysis, the two primary objectives of the hypothetical Taiwan Central Work Committee will be to smooth the transition of power and to recruit and train so-called "anti-independence forces" in Taiwan.

These individuals would ostensibly receive on-the-ground training as CCP cadres to assist in subjugating every region of Taiwan.

