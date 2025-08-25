Chinese Telegram scandal: women expose private channel leaking intimate images

Beijing [China], August 25 : A major scandal has emerged in China after a private Telegram channel called "Mask Park Treehole Forum" was found sharing intimate photos and videos of women, CNN reported.

The channel, which had more than 100,000 subscribers, could only be accessed in China through virtual private networks (VPNs). Many smaller Chinese-language channels continue to appear on Telegram.

One victim, identified as Ms D, a woman in her 20s, said she discovered her private photos and videos had been leaked by her ex-boyfriend. She was alerted by a stranger who shared evidence showing that her social media details and intimate content were being circulated. When she confronted her ex, he admitted to sharing the material with three people, but Ms D believes the leak spread much further, CNN reported.

The channel contained images and videos of countless Chinese women, including minors and even relatives of the perpetrators.

"I can't believe how disgusting all this is. It's like they're verbally raping (women)... And they're even fantasising about their family members," said Ms D.

She spoke out on social media late last month, exposing the exploitative channel and triggering public anger over women's safety both online and offline.

Since then, many Chinese women have joined hands online to investigate the channel, which has now been disbanded. They have also shared tips on how to report its content to authorities. Some campaigners have raised slogans such as "no investigation, no kids," warning that they may refuse to have children if the government does not take action, at a time when China is struggling with a falling birth rate.

However, despite weeks of online campaigns, the impact has been limited. Authorities appear to have increased censorship, with posts from Ms D and other campaigners being taken down or muted. Screengrabs also show that searches for "Mask Park" are being redirected away from the exploitation scandal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor