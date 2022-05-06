Chinese Vice President to attend South Korean President-elect's officiating ceremony

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will be attending the officiating ceremony of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on May 10. As an unofficial member of the Politburo standing committee, Wang will be the most senior official to travel out of China in over two years.

Wang, who is a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be leading a delegation on a visit to Seoul upon receiving an invitation from the Republic of Korea (ROK) government, reported the China Global Television Network.

Both China and South Korea are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson the two countries serve as close neighbours and important cooperative partners, reported the China Global Television Network.

Zhao further exuded confidence that the bilateral relations between China and South Korea will achieve greater developments in the future with the effort and cooperation of both nations.

Meanwhile, Yoon, who won the March 9th presidential election will succeed the present President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in on Monday, reported to the China Global Television Network.

( With inputs from ANI )

