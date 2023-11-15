Chiranjeevi, Raja Kumari shake a leg on SRK’s ‘Jawan’ title track at Diwali party

Hyderabad,Nov 15 It was an epic moment when superstar Chiranjeevi was seen grooving to the title track of ‘Jawan’ with rapper Raja Kumari at a Diwali party.

Along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Lakshmi Manchu and Rana Daggubati, were seen enjoying Raja Kumari perform.

The rapper took to to her Instagram, where she shared moments from the Diwali party. She even postedpictures with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others from the party.

Raja Kumari wrote on Instagram: “Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly…NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Talking about meeting Lakshmi Manchu, she wrote: “Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me.”

