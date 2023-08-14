Chishty Foundation from Ajmer Sharif to participate in COP28 Global Summit in UAE

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 14 : Chishty Foundation from Ajmer Sharif will participate in the upcoming COP28 Global Summit set to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Office of Chishty Foundation Chairman Haji Syed Salman Chishty announced in a press release.

Recently, the Chishty Foundation Chairman Haji Syed Salman Chishty was in UAE's Abu Dhabi. During his visit, he held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty also held a meeting with the Director General of the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence Afra Mohammed Al Sabri along with senior officials at the Ministry of Tolerance.

According to the press release, Dubai Convergence initiative is led by Unity Earth partnership with global faith-based organisations and Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman, and Bubbles Kandhari, Vice Chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, Ben Bowler, Executive Director of Unity Earth Australia; Audrey Kitagawa, President of the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, US; and Jeff Ostler, Special Advisor to the Church of The Latter-Day Saints, UAE with other social and environmental organisations from around the world.

The COP28 Global Summit is set to begin on November 28 and will bring together a gathering of distinguished individuals.

UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the Faith Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year will be a crucial opportunity to promote the role of religious figures and leaders from all faiths in tackling climate change.

He further said that the pavilion will also provide a platform for these leaders to launch initiatives and present ideas that will support the efforts of all nations and people's worldwide to combat climate change, the Office of Chishty Foundation Chairman said in a press release.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the importance of making the pavilion an inclusive platform for the views of prominent religious leaders from around the world as the issue of climate change affects everyone.

The establishment of the first Faith Pavilion in COP's history showcases the UAE's keenness to involve all communities and segments in finding practical solutions to the issue of climate change.

He further said that the first Faith Pavilion also recognises the significance of enhancing the capacities and influence of religious leaders in confronting global challenges, particularly the adverse effects of climate change.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, with its expertise and ability to engage with all religious leaders, as well as its plans and programmes, is willing to participate in the activities and events of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the COP28 Presidency.

He stressed that supporting interfaith dialogue is among the priorities of the ministry.

The central theme of the meeting in Abu Dhabi revolves around visionary leadership, fostering unity among vulnerable elders and celebrating the diversity of faith, religions, cultures, and traditions with unconditional love and service towards all, according to the press release.

The gathering demonstrates a unique opportunity to engage with spiritual leaders from various corners of the globe and collaborate on initiatives that promote unity and understanding.

According to the press release, Chishty Foundation looks forward to engaging in meaningful discussions, forging valuable connections, and contributing to the collective effort towards a more harmonious and interconnected world.

