Christmas lights glitter across London as festival approaches

London [UK], November 20 : It's that time of the year as 'winter has come': London is all set for Christmas 2023 with the world-famous London Christmas lights glittering all over the city.

While Oxford Street, Bond Street, and Regent Street dazzle with brilliant Christmas lights awing Londoners and visitors alike, the Carnaby Street Universe transcends the revellers to a world comparable only to Hogsmeade from the Harry Potter books.

Turning on the Christmas lights is always a big affair, and the whole of London saw those spectacles across the city throughout November with fireworks, live music, captivating performances, LED light parades, the Mistletoe Girls, and even the Grinch (who stole Christmas!)

Londoners in West London's Uxbridge welcomed the festive season over the weekend.

And that's not allwith Santa making his last-minute gift checks and packing, the Tinsel Town Christmas markets are also set up from Leicester Square in Central London to the counties.

From traditional Christmas delectables like cheerios dipped in hot chocolate and mulled wine to 'desi' samosas, London's Christmas markets are always a foodie's delight.

Here is a list of places to enjoy the London Christmas lights this season: Oxford Street, Covent Garden, Carnaby Street, Regent Street, Leicester Square and Piccadilly, Kew Gardens, Bond Street, Mayfair, King's Cross, Marylebone Village and, of course, a visit to the famous pub The Churchill Arms.

