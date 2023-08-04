Cipla up 3 % on reports of promoter stake sale

New Delhi, August 4 Cipla stock price jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday after reports that Blackstone is in talks to buy out the promoter stake in the company.

Last week, Ciplahad clarified that the company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations.

