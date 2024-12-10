Civil Society in Delhi urges Bangladesh to end atrocities against minorities there

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Civil Society of Delhi submitted a memorandum to the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the recent "atrocities" against minorities in Bangladesh.

Earlier today, members of the Civil Society and other organisations held a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, regarding the same issue.

In their letter, the Civil Society noted several demands, including the protection of Human Rights in Bangladesh in accordance with the UN Charter, the immediate cessation of all atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities, and also the immediate release of former ISKCON priest Chinmay Krishna Das.

They further called for the immediate cessation of the "genocide of Hindus" in the nation.

"The protection of human rights in Bangladesh, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, international human rights laws, and conventions. Human rights issues must be addressed with objectivity, without politicisation. The genocide of Hindus and other minorities must cease immediately," the letter read.

"Immediate cessation of all atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh is essential. Denying these incidents as mere media propaganda' only grants impunity to these committing the atrocities and further intensifies the suffering of vulnerable communities...The immediate release of ISKCON Sannyasi Pujya Shri Chinmay Krishna Das from unjust imprisonment and continuous torture," it added.

The Civil Society called for peaceful coexistence of Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, and other religions in the country.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while addressing a press conference after his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, referred to recent incidents involving attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties and called for a constructive approach by the Bangladesh authorities to address these issues and ensure the safety and security of all communities.

He further stated that India is keen to work closely with the authorities of the Interim Government of Bangladesh under the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, addressing concerns related to the safety and welfare of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh.

"I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the Interim Government of Bangladesh authorities. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," Misri said.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor