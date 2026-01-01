Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for entire world: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the growing momentum in India-Germany ties, underscoring the importance of deeper economic cooperation between the two countries as German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz began his two-day official visit to India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Chancellor Merz and I met Indian and German CEOs. Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for the entire world. Growing trade and investment ties have infused new momentum into our partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, several German companies are investing in India. We want to deepen economic linkages even further in the times to come."

In another post, PM Modi wrote, "Strong ties between India and Germany benefit the people of our nations and contribute to a better planet. Today's outcomes reflect the multifaceted cooperation between our nations."

Chancellor Merz arrived in India early in the day on a two-day official visit at the invitation of PM Modi, as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

As part of the day's engagements in Gujarat, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz visited the historic Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, where they paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and offered homage to the Father of the Nation.

During the visit, the two leaders toured Hriday Kunj, Mahatma Gandhi's residence within the Ashram, and observed the process of spinning the charkha.

The visit was followed by a cultural programme, with PM Modi and Chancellor Merz jointly inaugurating the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Visuals from the event showed both leaders interacting with participants and flying kites together.

The festival will run for three days and conclude on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries, along with 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat.

Following the cultural engagements, the diplomatic programme moved to formal talks, with PM Modi holding delegation-level discussions with Chancellor Merz at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present at the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties as the two sides reviewed cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also exploring collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research and sustainable development.

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, PM Modi highlighted the historic connection between the two nations and linked the timing of the visit to the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

"It is a happy coincidence that Swami Vivekananda himself built the bridge of philosophy, knowledge, and faith between India and Germany. Today, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit is providing new energy, new confidence, and new dimensions to that very bridge," the Prime Minister added.

Economic engagement formed a key part of the visit, with PM Modi and Chancellor Merz meeting Chief Executive Officers from both countries at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Ahmedabad.

Speaking after the meeting, PM Modi said, "Our bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, surpassing the 50 billion dollar mark. More than 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities available here. This was vividly demonstrated this morning at the India-Germany CEO Forum."

PM Modi also stressed growing cooperation in technology and clean energy and announced a new initiative.

"Technology cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened year after year, and its impact is clearly visible on the ground today. India and Germany share common priorities in the field of renewable energy. To further enhance this cooperation, we have decided to establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This will serve as a shared platform for knowledge, technology, and innovation," he added.

Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were also signed between India and Germany in the presence of PM Modi and Chancellor Merz.

Education and mobility were also highlighted as future priorities. PM Modi invited German universities to establish campuses in India and welcomed steps to strengthen people-to-people links.

"The comprehensive roadmap on higher education that we have developed today will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India. I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens," the Prime Minister said.

The leaders also discussed global and regional developments, including Ukraine and Gaza, with PM Modi reiterating shared concerns over terrorism.

"We are unanimous that terrorism is the ultimate and serious threat to humanity. India and Germany will come together and continue to fight it resolutely," he said.

At the India-Germany CEOs Forum, PM Modi said both countries agreed to widen economic cooperation into strategic domains.

"We have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless. This means that along with traditional economic sectors, there will now be deeper cooperation in strategic sectors as well. In the defence sector, we are exchanging a Joint Declaration of Intent today," the Prime Minister said.

Inviting greater German participation in India's growth story, PM Modi said, "The path is clear for you here. I invite German precision and innovation to combine with India's scale and speed. You can manufacture in India, take full advantage of domestic demand, and export without any restrictions. On behalf of the government, I assure you that India will further strengthen its cooperation with Germany through stable policies, mutual trust, and a long-term vision," he added.

Providing details of the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Chancellor Merz arrived in Ahmedabad "very early this morning" and was received at the airport by the Governor, the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Misri said the Chancellor is accompanied by "a high-powered official delegation" and "a large business delegation", reflecting the priority attached to strengthening trade, business and investment ties.

He said the timing of the visit is "particularly significant" as it takes place in the "silver jubilee year, 25 years after the establishment of the strategic partnership between India and Germany," and also the "Platinum Jubilee, the 75th year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Germany."

"The visit therefore provides an opportunity to take stock of this very rich, very important partnership," Misri said.

Germany is the 9th largest foreign direct investor in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of USD 15.40 billion from April 2000 to June 2025.

German investments in India during FY 2024-25 amounted to USD 469 million.

Misri also referred to India's continuing engagement with German authorities on the case of Ariha Shah, an Indian girl child in German foster care, noting that India is extending support to the family.

"We have been in discussions with the German government, all the German authorities, their embassy here in Delhi, the German government in Berlin, and all the agencies involved for quite some time," he said.

After completing engagements in Gujarat, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz shared a car ride.

PM Modi posted a photo on X of himself and Merz inside the car after their meetings.

"The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding," the Prime Minister said in his post.

Chancellor Merz is on his first official visit to India since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

