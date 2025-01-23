CM Chandrababu Naidu showcases Andhra Pradesh at WEF, boosts global interest

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu concluded a highly impactful four-day engagement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland. The visit focused on promoting the state's brand image, attracting global investments, and fostering strategic partnerships with multinational corporations and countries.

The WEF summit underway in Davos, from January 20 to 24, serves as a platform to deliberate on pressing global challenges, economic transformations, and sustainability goals.

Over the four days, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in a series of impactful meetings, roundtable discussions, and forums with CEOs and leaders of globally renowned companies. The delegation highlighted Andhra Pradesh's investor-friendly policies, including the visionary "Swarnandhra 2047" roadmap, inviting global corporations to explore the vast opportunities in the state, according to a press release by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

On January 20, the Chief Minister met with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, at the Hilton Hotel in Zurich. Discussions focused on potential Swiss investments in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components. The Chief Minister also emphasised collaboration between Swiss and Andhra Pradesh universities, particularly in skill development and AI-related initiatives. He met with CEO's of Swiss companies like Swissmen, Oerlikon, Angst Pfister, and Swiss Textiles.

The day concluded with a warm reception for the Chief Minister and his delegation at Zurich Airport, hosted by members of the Europe TDP Forum and the Andhra diaspora, the press release said.

At Zurich Airport, CM Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met and discussed the ongoing development programmes in both states. CM Naidu also participated in a meet-and-greet event organised by the Telugu community in Zurich. He said, "I consider it my fortune to be born into the Telugu community, which provides constant inspiration. If I were to be born again, I would choose to be a Telugu child."

He further stated that Telugu people should be present all over the world, emphasising the need to focus on the land of opportunity and create opportunities for the homeland. The event was attended by Telugu people from 12 countries in Europe.

On January 21, CM Naidu addressed a CII special session on Green Industrialisation, emphasising Andhra Pradesh's human resources and entrepreneurial spirit. He elaborated on the ten guiding principles of the Swarnandhra-2047 Vision roadmap and unveiled plans for a Global Leadership Center in Amravati. The state's commitment to green energy and hydrogen production was a central theme of the discussions, the press release said.

On the third day, several companies expressed their interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

The Malaysian company Petronas expressed interest in investing Rs 13,000 - Rs 15,000 crore in green ammonia production in Andhra Pradesh. Unilever discussed Rs 330 crore investment in the palm oil industry and opportunities in food processing and beauty portfolios. ArcelorMittal reviewed progress on the Rs 1.4 lakh crore integrated steel plant in Anakapalli and Carlsberg discussed plans for an integrated brewery and bottling unit in Andhra Pradesh's industrial parks.

CM Naidu also met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to explore transformative initiatives in health, education, and innovation. The discussions included establishing a Center of Excellence for Health Innovation and Diagnostics in Andhra Pradesh.

At the Indian Pavilion in Davos, CM Naidu joined Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other state representatives to address the media. Emphasising the unified participation of Indian states under the "Team India" concept, he highlighted the significance of India's cohesive representation on the global stage, the press release stated.

