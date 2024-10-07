CM Gandapur reappears in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly after "disappearance"

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 7 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reappeared in the KP assembly following a day-long 'disappearance," ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, after his surprising return to the provincial assembly, the members of the assembly warmly welcomed Gandapur. The KP CM expressed pride in representing his province and lauded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors who stand with the party.

While addressing the assembly on Sunday, Gandapur expressed his pride in representing his province extended his support to the PTI, and affirmed, "I salute the people of Pakistan who stand beside the party founder."

As per ARY News, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi commented on KP CM's missing reports and affirmed that "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister goes in hiding himself."

"He is enjoying and playing on both sides of the wicket. He is trying that the PTI's founder does not get out of the jail," the ARY News quoted Governor Kundi as saying.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly went missing while en route to participate in a protest in Islamabad. The senior leaders of PTI claimed that Gandapur has been detained, while the government denied the allegation and stated that Ali Amin Gandapur was not in any official custody, as per ARY News.

