CM Mohan Yadav says received offers from Japanese investors for Madhya Pradesh

Osaka [Japan], January 31 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is on a four-day visit to Japan to seek investment for the state, said that he has received offers from Japanese investors.

CM Yadav attended an interactive session in Osaka on the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and invited the industrialist to participate in the Global Inverstors Summit scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Following the session, Yadav toldthat he has received "good response" from the Japanese investors and have received offers as well.

"We have come here to invite investors, we are doing roadshows in different cities of Japan, along with Indian investors, we are speaking to Japanese investors as well. I am glad that we are getting a good response from everywhere. I am glad that we are being heard regarding every sector and we are getting offers as well," Yadav said.

In addition, Director General of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Kobe, Hideki Sho said that Madhya Pradesh has a variety of potential for all kinds of industries.

"My impression is very positive, CM gave a very strong message to the Japanese potential investors. Now we understand that your state (Madhya Pradesh) has a variety of potential, all kinds of industries from mining, energy, pharmaceutical. Many Japanese companies have received a very positive impression from CM's presentation," Sho said.

Chief Director of JETRO Kobe, Emi Teshima, noting the medical industry of Madhya Pradesh, said that the state has very promising investment area.

"India is a very important country for Japan and this state is a very promising investment area. This state is famous for the medical industry and Kobe is also famous for the medical industry so maybe in the future they will have a good relationship in the medical industry," Teshima said.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in the city.

Highlighting the potential of Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered while on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined.

"I have come to Kobe to meet people of Indian origin and I have invited them to the Global Investors Summit. It gives me immense satisfaction and pride to see the progress of Indians here...India has become the centre of attention in terms of global investment... Madhya Pradesh is the state where, on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered in mines, and on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined," CM Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in his interaction with the Indian diaspora CM Yadav said, "Indians are like sugar in milk. They add sweetness and mix seamlessly wherever they go. We connect with the feeling of welfare in whichever country Indians go".

"You have found a way to make a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added.

He brought to attention the significant changes that have come in India in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that during his visits now, people become very happy and festive. The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world.

He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan. Highlighting similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and culture that India and Japan find each other closer.

Additionally, CM Yadav reached Osaka, where he visited the Panasonic Energy office and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, CM Yadav also briefed Panasonic Energy team about Madhya Pradesh's strength, infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. He invited them too for the Global Investors Summit.

"On the third day of my Japan tour, I arrived in Osaka, where I toured the Panasonic Energy facility and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading investment hub by fostering innovation in the energy sector. I briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialize in manufacturing advanced batteries, about the state's robust infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. I also extended an invitation to them to attend the Global Investors Summit 2025," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

The Global Investors Summit will take place on February 24 and 25, in Bhopal. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor