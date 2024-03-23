CM Vijayan seeks Jaishankar's assistance in repatriating three Kerala men stuck in Russia amid Ukraine conflict

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 23 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Ministers seeking assistance in repatriating three Kerala residents, who have been trapped in fighting for Russia against Ukraine at the forefront amid the ongoing conflict.

Stating that several other youths from various parts of the country are stranded in Russia and are waiting for repatriation, Vijayan urged EAM to take up the matter with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministers (MoFA).

Notably, at least two Indians have died while serving in the Russian Army against Ukraine, as around 20 others were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

The Kerala government has received a petition from a person named Sebastian and others with a request for assistance to repatriate Tinu, Prince and Vineeth, natives of Anchuthengu, Thiruvananthapuram district.

Vijayan stated, citing the petition, that the three Indian nationals went to Russia on January 23 2024. They had gone for the job of security personnel and had paid Rs 7 lakh each to an agent for the same. But the "unscrupulous agent" allegedly cheated them and they were forced to join the Russian Military Force.

The petitioners have said that they were posted at the war front after 15 days of training.

Among the nationals, Prince sustained severe injuries in an encounter and was hospitalised. He has also contacted his parents and informed them about the other two who are posted at some other place.

"Now it is learnt that more young people from various parts of the country are stranded in Russia and are waiting for repatriation. The matter has already been taken up with the Ambassador of India, Moscow, Russia and Joint Secretary, ERS Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, vide letters dated January 16 and 19," the letter said.

It added that copies of the letters have been enclosed for reference, but no response has been received from both so far.

"In the circumstances, I request you to kindly intervene urgently in the matter and impress upon the Russian MoFA to facilitate early and safe repatriation of the Indian citizens stranded in Russia, including the above persons," Vijayan added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India is pressing hard on the Russian authorities for the early discharge of Indian nationals who are stuck there. He added that the mortal remains of the two Indians who died while fighting would arrive in India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), recently busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The central agency is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc. and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine War zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims were also grievously injured in the war zone.

Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims is also being established. The investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to the general public not to fall prey to such false promises of jobs by dubious recruitment agencies and agents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor