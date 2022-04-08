CNG, PNG prices increased in Bihar

Patna, April 8 After petrol and diesel, the oil marketing companies on Friday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Pipe Natural Gas (PNG) in Bihar.

The CNG and PNG are supplied mostly in Patna by Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). The company has increased CNG price by Rs 3 and PNG by Rs 2. With this the price of CNG in Patna is Rs 72.96. Earlier, the rate was Rs 69.96 per Kg. Similarly, the PNG rate was Rs 37.87 per SCM and now it has reached to Rs 39.87 SCM.

The price rise is affecting the common people as public transport has become expensive now.

In Patna, a majority of the people now prefer sharing autos. The auto operators have increased the fare by Rs 5 to Rs 10. Similarly, the app-based taxi operators have increased the fare by 15 per cent to 20 per cent based on the distance.

Keeping in view the environment issues, the Bihar government has decided to shut the operation of diesel commercial vehicles in the state, the transporters are opting CNG in Patna. The private commuters are also demanding for more CNG stations across the state.

The petrol price in Patna is Rs 116.23 per litre and diesel price is 101.06 per litre.

