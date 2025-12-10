CNS Admiral Tripathi meets Brazilian Navy Commander, discusses expanding defence cooperation between navies

Brasilia [Brazil], December 10 : Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, during his ongoing visit to Brazil, met Adm Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy and held discussions on expanding cooperation in areas of defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices and capacity building between the two navies.

Sharing the details of his meeting in a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, during the ongoing visit to Brazil, met Adm Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, @marmilbr. Discussions aimed at strengthening the growing India-Brazil naval cooperation focused on operational engagements, training exchanges, hydrographic collaboration, information sharing, and avenues for enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness. The scope of expanding cooperation in areas of defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices, and #capacity building between the two navies was also deliberated."

The Navy spokesperson highlighted that the apex-level engagement reaffirms the mutual resolve of both navies to strengthen strategic convergence and deepen the India-Brazil maritime partnership, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons, particularly in the Global South.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, during the ongoing visit to Brazil met Adm Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, @marmilbr. Discussions aimed at strengthening the growing #India – #Brazil naval cooperation, focused on #operational engagements, #training exchanges,… https://t.co/sralY13uNo pic.twitter.com/wOa6k8P8X7 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 10, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

During the visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Brazil, a landmark tripartite MoU was also signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Exchange of Information related to maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines & other naval vessels, as per the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics & training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies & industry of both nations.

The MoU will further strengthen Defence R&D collaboration and drive technological innovation to sustain the Scorpène-class submarines and other naval platforms.

The visit of CNS Tripathi to Brazil comes shortly after a 40-member delegation from Brazil's Naval War College was hosted at the Naval Headquarters here in the national capital in November this year. The visit of the delegation saw discussions on enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in the maritime domain.

Earlier, a Brazilian defence delegation led by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil. He and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to charter a strategic roadmap to strengthen further bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars, which included defence and security.

The Joint statement issued by the MEA on his visit noted that the countries recognised convergent views and strategic complementarities in defence and security matters between Brazil and India.

"The leaders welcomed the growing defence cooperation, including participation in joint military exercises and the exchange of high-level defence delegations. They expressed satisfaction with the signing of the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, which will enable deeper cooperation in various strategic areas. They also welcome the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue as a platform to deepen cooperation through the exchange of information, experiences, and national perspectives on cybersecurity issues".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor