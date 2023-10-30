Coal production rises 12.8% till October in 2023-24

New Delhi, Oct 30 Coal production in the country, till October 30, has shown a growth of 12.81 per cent in the current fiscal, an official statement said.

The percentage of growth of Coal India Ltd (CIL) was 11.90 per cent, 7.82 per cent for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) while captive and commercial mines was 20.94 per cent, it said.

Overall supply has shown a growth of 11.70 per cent and supply to power sector has registered a growth of 7.87 per cent compared to same period last year.

The Coal Ministry has taken proactive steps to increase coal production in those coal companies where there is comparatively better evacuation logistics of railways (including the commissioned dedicated freight corridors), like ECL, BCCL, CCL and WCL which have registered a growth of 18.70 per cent, 17.60 per cent,13.90 per cent, and 18 per cent, respectively, the statement said.

After unprecedented rainfall during early October in coal-producing states, production of coal has picked up momentum during last 15 days.

Total production from all sources during the last 15 days only is over 26.40 lakh tonnes per day.

Besides, as on October 28, the total coal stock at the mine end of CIL, SCCL, captive mines, and coal supply in transit was 53.23 million tonnes as against 37.40 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last year, which was 42.32 per cent higher.

During this period, the imported coal consumed for blending was 13.5 million tonnes as against 20.8 million tonnes during corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 35 per cent in imported coal consumed for blending purposes.

The trend of coal stocks at thermal power plant end, which was showing a depletion earlier, is now, during the last 10 days, registering an accretion trend indicating that the supply and receipt of coal at the end of the thermal power plants is more than the consumption. Overall, there is an increase in the stock at thermal power end.

