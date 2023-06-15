Coal stock reaches 110.58 million tonnes, records 44% YoY growth

New Delhi, June 15 The overall coal stock position at mines, thermal power plants and transit as on June 13 reached 110.58 million tonnes, indicating an increase of 44.22 per cent as compared to 76.67 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, the pithead coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) as on June 13 stood at 59.73 million tonnes, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 per cent as against 47.49 million tonnes during the corresponding period of previous year.

At the same time, in terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for 2023-24 as on June 13 amounted to 164.84 million tonnes, registering a growth of 5.11 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year, when it was 156.83 million tonnes, thus ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector.

