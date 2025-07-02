COAS Upendra Dwivedi visits Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan

Tashichhodzong [Bhutan], July 2 : Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who is currently on a four-day official visit to Bhutan, visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) and Project DANTAK on Wednesday.

He also visited the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military Hospital and later engaged with instructors and students at the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military School, acknowledging the importance of capacity-building and military education in the bilateral relationship, siad an official statement from the Indian Army.

During the visit, the COAS also visited Jamtsholing Gyaltsen Academy at Tashichhoeling in Samtse, where he was apprised of Bhutan's Gyalsung National Service programme.

He interacted with the instructors and received a detailed briefing on the academy's training framework, infrastructure, and other key functional aspects, as per the Indian Army.

On Tuesday, the Chief of the Army Staff called on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former King and father of the reigning monarch.

He also held substantive discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief of Operations of the Royal Bhutan Army, reaffirming the shared commitment to regional security and the longstanding bilateral cooperation. Additionally, General Dwivedi interacted with senior officials of the Indian Embassy.

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated that General Dwivedi was welcomed by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army on the first day of his visit.

The social media post on X by ADGPI - Indian Army, read, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, on his first day of visit to #Bhutan was given a warm and gracious welcome by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO), Royal Bhutan Army. He later held an insightful interaction with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, COO, reflecting the deep-rooted trust and camaraderie between the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army."

Indian Army said that the visit underscores the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, reaffirming India's steadfast support for a close and trusted neighbour.

