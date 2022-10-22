Coffee culture growing in Japan

Japan's coffee culture is very popular throughout the world.

To promote the same, the "SCAJ World Specialty Coffee Conference and Exhibition 2022" was held in Tokyo.

It is Asia's largest coffee trade fair. The theme of the conference was "Come Join the Specialty Coffee Community."

Different high-quality coffee beans along with state-of-the-art machines from around the world were displayed there.

"I make coffee to bring out the sweetness and make the cup clean," said an official from Barista.

"I think coffee is an important thing to take time for and relax with. The professional barista's coffee had a deep taste, and it was fun and enjoyable," said a visitor.

"I think coffee is very creative in everything from roasting to extraction. In addition, when I drink coffee, I can enjoy it with five senses," said another visitor.

In Japanese history, many immigrants immigrated to Brazil, a coffee-producing country in the world.

Japanese-Brazilians have contributed to and created the deep coffee culture of Japan today.

"I want the Japanese to drink coffee grown in Brazil. Japanese immigrants in Brazil have a history of more than 100 years. Most of the first immigrants to Brazil worked at coffee farms. We wanted to introduce coffee grown in Brazil to Japanese, so we started with the coffee project 35 years ago," said Carlos Akio Yamaguchi, President, Cerrad Coffee & Company.

"Our coffee beans have a good taste after drinking coffee, for example, they have a strong sense of chocolate and sourness. After extracting coffee properly, I would like you to drink it without milk and sugar to feel our coffee taste," added Yamaguchi.

"It is a trading company of Myanmar coffee. Myanmar's coffee beans have attracted the attention of the world's coffee industry for their recent advances in cultivation technology and high quality through careful work," said Yamaguchi.

"Myanmar has a very close relationship with Japan. So we are now penetrating the Japanese market. So I hope Myanmar coffee is of premium quality and especially quality, which may be the reason why coffee is not only the quality but also the hot beverage of the people," said Myo Aye, Chairman, Myanmar Coffee.

Japan's coffee market has exponentially grown and is gaining attention from across the globe.

( With inputs from ANI )

