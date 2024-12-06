Collaborative, holistic approach essential for effective enforcement of environmental judgments: Justice Prakash Shrivastava

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 6 : The Agency for Research and Judicial Training of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with the Indonesian Centre for Environmental Law (ICEL) and ClientEarth, with the support of the Judicial Academy of the Philippines, organized the Asia Pacific Judicial Convening on Environmental and Climate Law Adjudication.

The event, held from December 2-6, 2024, aimed to enhance the capacity of judges and judicial institutions in the Asia Pacific region to effectively adjudicate cases related to environmental and climate change laws.

The convening brought together a diverse group of judges, legal experts, and environmental stakeholders from across the region to exchange best practices and discuss emerging challenges in environmental law enforcement.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), was invited as a key resource person for the event. During his address on the topic "Latest Developments in Judicial Remedies and Enforcement of Environmental Judgments," Justice Shrivastava emphasized the evolving role of the judiciary in ensuring effective enforcement of environmental laws, particularly within the Asia Pacific context.

In his speech, Justice Shrivastava stressed that the judiciary's role in environmental governance extends beyond mere adjudication to include ensuring the compliance of environmental laws and regulations. He noted that successful enforcement of environmental judgments requires a collaborative approach involving not just the judiciary but also the executive, civil society, and environmental stakeholders.

Justice Shrivastava highlighted that the National Green Tribunal is fulfilling its statutory mandate by delivering effective and expeditious justice in environmental matters, utilizing its original jurisdiction, appellate jurisdiction, and suo motu powers to address environmental issues and ensure compliance.

The session also underscored the importance of utilizing technology, such as environmental monitoring systems and data analytics, to strengthen enforcement efforts and improve adherence to environmental regulations.

The event concluded on December 6, 2024, at the Supreme Court of Indonesia's Agency for Research and Judicial Training, reinforcing the need for a unified, tech-driven approach to tackling environmental challenges in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor