Collapse threatens Swat district as 80 per cent of school infrastructure remains unstable

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 1 : Up to 80 per cent of government school buildings in Malakand have been deemed unsafe, jeopardising the safety of students, teachers, and education staff, according to the Communication and Works Department of Swat district, the Express Tribune reported.

Many of these structures are at risk of collapsing, including primary schools built as far back as 1912 and 1926, which puts students' lives in danger. The District Education Officer (DEO) of Malakand confirmed that 80 per cent of the school buildings in the district are in poor and hazardous condition.

In the PK-23 constituency, which encompasses Batkhela and Baizai tehsils, there are 11 school buildings that require complete demolition and reconstruction. Sources from the DEO office indicate that provincial authorities have consistently documented the poor condition of these schools, yet no action has been taken so far.

The public is calling for the reconstruction of these unsafe school buildings to protect the safety and future of the students.

The situation has already led to incidents of injury. In early July 2024, six children were injured when the roof of a classroom collapsed in Tangaar village, located in the Gwalerai union council of Matta tehsil, Swat. Shafiqa Gul, a spokesperson for Swat's Rescue 1122, reported that three of the injured children were in critical condition.

After receiving initial treatment at the Matta Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the children were transferred to Saidu Teaching Hospital for further care, reported the Express Tribune.

This incident followed another tragedy in which a school bus plunged into a ditch in Khwazakhela tehsil, Swat, leading to the death of one child and injuries to 41 others. In June, education officials and experts pointed out that many schools in Swat, damaged by floods, are still waiting for rehabilitation. They called on both government and non-government organisations to help ensure adequate facilities, especially for girls' schools.

Education in Swat is confronted with multiple challenges that jeopardise student safety and the quality of their learning environment. Key concerns include inadequate school infrastructure, natural disasters, security threats, and a lack of resources, all of which hinder educational advancement in the region.

Many schools, particularly those in remote and flood-prone areas, have deteriorating and structurally unsound facilities that are at risk of collapse, as demonstrated by the recent roof collapse in Tangaar village, the Express Tribune reported.

The issue is worsened by frequent landslides and floods during the monsoon season, which damage buildings and create hazardous conditions for students attending classes. Despite the severe flooding that occurred in 2022, many schools in Swat remain unrepaired, leaving students vulnerable every day. As calls for action grow, the future of education in Swat hangs in the balance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor