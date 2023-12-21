Collective Security Treaty Organization raises concerns over rise in terror activities, drug smuggling in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 21 : The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) raised concerns about a rise in terrorist activities, drug smuggling and arms trafficking in Afghanistan, as reported by Khaama Press.

Secretary General of the CSTO, Imangali Tasmagambetov, during a joint meeting of the CSTO Council and the 16th plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow, highlighted the ongoing concerns in Afghanistan.

During his speech, Tasmagambetov emphasised the threats faced by the southern borders of Central Asia and called for an agreement to counter these threats, according to Khaama Press.

"The danger of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and illegal arms trade spreading from Afghanistan remains a direct threat to the southern borders of the CSTO's area of responsibility," he said.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in coordinating efforts to address these challenges, Khaama Press reported.

However, the Taliban administration rejected the allegations and the spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the Afghan territory would not be used against any country and emphasised their opposition to narcotics trafficking.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, it has witnessed increasing concern among regional countries about security and stability in the country and the broader region.

These concerns have been boosted by the complex dynamics of regional politics and the potential for instability to spill over national borders, Khaama Press reported.

Recently, the Pakistani UN envoy criticised the Taliban and accused them of protecting these terrorist groups.

Moreover, Pakistan's accusation has been reflecting the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly regarding the activities and influence of various militant groups in the region.

Pakistani officials have claimed that the Taliban has not effectively acted against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts within Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

However, the Taliban has rejected these allegations and reiterated their commitment to not allow Afghan soil to be used against any neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

This denial and reassurance, however, continue to be a point of contention and concern for regional stability.

