Colombia: Victims Reported After Shots Fired on Clark Lane

At least three injured were injured on Sunday night, January 4 (local time) after shots were fired by an unidentified gunman on Clarke Lane in Columbia, Missouri. Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed victims to ABC 17 News, but did not specify how and seriousness of their wounds.

Visuals shared on social sites show several law enforcement vehicles at the shooting site. The incident was reported at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. It is reported that the Clark Lane between Ballenger and St. Charles is closed at this time due to an ongoing emergency situation in the area. Police urged motorists to take an alternate route. More details awaited.