Commemorations of 20th anniversary of Karbala bombings held

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Commemorative ceremonies were held in Bulgaria to mark the 20th anniversary of the Karbala bombings in Iraq.

Five Bulgarian troops were killed by Iraqi suicide bombers who drove a truckload of explosives towards the perimeter wall of Camp India, in the city of Karbala, on December 27, 2003. Four Bulgarian soldiers died on the spot, and one more a day later. Twenty-seven others were injured. The fallen Bulgarian servicemen are Major Georgi Kachorin, Lieutenant Nikolai Saruev and Officer Candidates Ivan Indjov, Anton Petrov and Svilen Kirov.

The political and military leadership, the Land Forces Command, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and service members honoured the memory of those who died in the line of duty during the 2003-2008 operation for Iraq's stabilisation and reconstruction.

On December 27 in Karlovo, Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov took part in a military ritual - memorial service at the Monument to the Fallen in the Fight against Global Terrorism.

In his speech, Minister Tagarev pointed out that the protection of international peace and security is the main task of the Bulgarian Army. On this day 20 years ago, five servicemen were killed and dozens injured in the attack on Camp India in Karbala, Iraq," he said, recalling that Bulgaria lost thirteen heroic servicemen in the operation in Iraq. "We appreciate the efforts of our servicemen and their contribution to international peace and security and bow deeply before their heroism and sacrifice," the Defence Minister said.

In his address, Admiral Emil Eftimov noted that the military profession is a service for the sake of society and the homeland. "It poses risks and challenges and in order to reduce them to the maximum extent, we are working purposefully for the social security of the servicemen, their training, interoperability and standard procedures," said the Chief of Defence. (ANI/TPS)

