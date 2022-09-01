Commerce Secy BVR Subrahmanyam gets additional charge of ITPO head

New Delhi, Sep 1 Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

According to an order by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet issued on Thursday, Subrahmanyam got the additional charge after the completion of the tenure of incumbent L.C. Goyal, a retired IAS officer of 1979 batch belonging to Kerala cadre.

Goyal's tenure as ITPO chief ended on August 31.

Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

