Committed to partner with least developed countries for development projects: India at UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday reaffirmed India's commitment to partner with Least Developed Countries (LDCs) for development projects while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It is important to "address critical socio-economic national challenges of LDCs," said Tirumurti while speaking at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, he added that the debt and liquidity problems of the LDCs need to be managed.

He also called upon the developed countries to deliver on their 'climate action' commitments including measures to achieve net-zero emissions.

He added that quality infrastructure initiatives in LDCs should follow financial responsibility and viability to avoid unsustainable debt burden and be accompanied by technology transfer.

He further added that India's development projects with the LDCs are recipient country-owned and demand-driven.

The 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries is being held in two parts: The first was held at the UN Headquarters in New York today at which adoption of the Doha Programme of Action (DPoA) was considered. The second part will be held in Doha from March 5-9 2023, where world leaders will gather with civil society, the private sector, young people and more to build new plans and partnerships for the delivery of the DPoA over the following decade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor