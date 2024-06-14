Committed to strengthening India-UK strategic partnership in third term, says PM Modi after meeting Sunak

Apulia (Italy), June 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK during the third term of the NDA government as he held a bilateral meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

"It was a delight to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The PMO said that both leaders also talked about enhancing industrial cooperation in the defence sector, boosting trade and commerce, and more.

Sunak had dialled PM Modi last week, congratulating him on his election victory and wishing him success for a third term.

"The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive," Sunak posted on X after the phone call.

During their conversation, the two leaders also reflected on the strength of the India-UK relationship and agreed that it will continue to grow in the future.

Last month, Sunak had hailed India's rise as an 'economic superpower', asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

