Commonwealth report flags curbs on PTI, media bias and vote irregularities in Pakistan's 2024 polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 : The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) has officially released its report on Pakistan's 2024 general elections, flagging "conditions which appeared to limit fundamental political rights and impacted one party's ability to fairly contest the election," Dawn reported.

The COG report, issued with a press release on Tuesday, also highlighted that "a shutdown of cellular services on election night... reduced the transparency of the process and impacted the efficiency of receiving results."

According to Dawn, the findings had been the subject of controversy after media reports suggested the Commonwealth had buried the report after discovering widespread problems in the February 8 polls.

The report, running 161 pages, contained a "Letter of Transmittal" written by COG Chairperson Goodluck Jonathan. It specifically mentioned the denial of election symbol to the PTI, the consecutive convictions of its founder Imran Khan, and restrictions on freedom of association and assembly.

The letter stated: "When looked at in isolation, some though not all of the arguments advanced by key institutions in support of their actions appear somewhat justifiable. Yet, collectively, it could not go unnoticed that these decisions consistently limited one party's ability to contest the election on a level playing field."

"We noted with concern a number of factors in the pre-election period that significantly impacted the level playing field, most crucially the non-allocation of the bat symbol to PTI and the registering of PTI candidates as independents," the COG chairperson further wrote.

"While the for this decision had a basis in law, the negative consequences of this decision appeared vastly disproportionate to the offence this decision sought to address."

The Supreme Court had revoked PTI's bat symbol just weeks before polling on grounds of not holding intra-party elections. This forced PTI candidates to contest as independents without a unified symbol.

Other "issues of concern" identified included Imran Khan's convictions in three cases shortly before the polls. The group noted that "there were also limitations on fundamental political rights, including freedom of association and assembly. These limitations were felt most acutely by PTI and its supporters."

The COG also cited "limitations on journalistic freedoms, including in relation to freedom of speech and a culture of impunity for perpetrators of violence against journalists, which may have led to self-censorship," Dawn reported.

Its assessment referenced the Forms-45 controversy at the heart of PTI's rigging allegations. It stated: "In several constituencies, the Group reviewed documentation that suggested that Form 45s may have been altered to change the total number of votes received by candidates, and that these altered forms were used to compile the tabulated results on Forms 47, resulting in some candidates being illegally returned as elected."

The report further noted disparities between the Forms-45 copies received at polling stations by agents and those submitted to Returning Officers. It added that "a significant number of Forms 46 had been altered."

On media conduct, the COG said mainstream English-language outlets "broadly followed the principles of fair and accurate election reporting," though PTI-affiliated independent candidates "received less positive coverage."

It added that state-owned PTV News "lacked balance, with the majority of its coverage concentrated on PML-N and the PPP especially the former." The group was "informed that broadcasters were prevented from saying Imran Khan's name, instead being instructed to refer only to the chair of PTI."

Dawn said the report also cited concerns over jurisprudential inconsistencies in significant cases. These included the Supreme Court's reversal of the lifetime ban for politicians and the Election Commission's decision to withhold PTI's bat symbol.

At the same time, the COG "commended the Election Commission of Pakistan's efforts to ensure inclusive elections," noting progress in reducing the voter registration gender gap and the introduction of a gender hotline.

Despite challenges, the press release accompanying the report added that the "potential for improving future polls was encouraging."

It said: "The potential of Pakistan's democracy is enormous. Pakistan has a vibrant and diverse media; women and the youth are more engaged than ever; and Pakistan's CSOs play a critical role in the democratic life of the country, continually pushing for reform and improvement."

According to Dawn, the report concluded that these developments may have "impinged on the credibility, transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process."

It was submitted by the COG to the Commonwealth Secretary General on November 20, 2024, though no explanation was given for the delay in publication.

The PTI had repeatedly demanded the report's release, arguing it revealed "systemic rigging, institutional bias, and deliberate targeting" of the party and its founder.

