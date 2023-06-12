Comptroller and Auditor General of India signs MoU with SAIs from Indonesia, Turkey

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu signed Memoranda of Understanding/Agreements for strengthening cooperation and knowledge sharing with SAI Indonesia and SAI Turkiye, today.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Summit of Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) in Goa on Monday.

The CAG India is the Chair of the SAI20 Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency.

The delegates from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of the G20 countries, guest SAIs, invited SAIs, international organizations, engagement groups and other invitees would are attending the SAI20 Summit.

SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain, UAE, Morocco and Poland are participating in person, the CAG office said in a statment.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's Presidency of G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam i.e., "One Earth, One Family, and One Future", the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas, Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), it said.

Blue Economy is the Sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improving livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the ecosystem. With AI making greater inroads into governance, SAIs must inevitably prepare themselves for auditing AI-based governance systems. Simultaneously SAIs must look for opportunities to adopt AI into their audit techniques to increase their effectiveness, the CAG office said.

In line with this, during the course of the SAI20 Summit, SAI India shall present and introduce the Compendiums on Blue Economy and Responsible AI which has contributions and experience shared by the SAI20 members and other SAIs to guide future audits on these priority areas, it said.

