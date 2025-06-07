"Condemn this so-called Bangladesh election...people had voted, elected Sheikh Hasina": Awami League leader Rabbi Alam

Michigan [US], June 7 : Rabbi Alam, Chairman of Joy Bangla Brigade and vice president of Bangladesh Awami League, USA, has condemned the announcement of national election by the interim government of Bangladesh and maintained that Sheikh Hasina "is the duly elected Prime Minister" till 2029.

In an interview with ANI, Alam slammed Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, for announcing that a national election would be held in the first half of April 2026.

Sheikh Hasina, president of Awami League, was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. She fled to India, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate, was formed.

"As you know, Bangladesh went through turmoil...it was a false flag operation. The protest led by the students was hijacked by (people now in) the interim government headed by Dr Yunus," Rabbi Alam alleged.

Rabbi Alam said "many false allegations, many false claims, empty promises" were made.

He said the announcement of a national election is "like a lollipop being handed to a young child".

Rabbi Alam said Bangladesh is to be run by a democratic form of government.

"Our constitution is the core of the fundamentals of the nation and this constitution gives the rights. Sheikh Hasina is democratically elected. We will condemn this so-called election because, according to our constitution, Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister until 2029. People are the main powerhouse in a democratic form of government. People voted, elected Sheikh Hasina...," he said.

"With a false flag operation, Dr Yunus robbed our democracy," he alleged.

He expressed concern over the law and order situation in Bangladesh and blamed Muhammad Yunus.

"We know that the country faced a heavy backlash. There are many incidents of rape, killing, arson, burning, fire. Lynching, mob justice is every day matter," he alleged.

He also said that Dr Yunus "doesn't understand politics" and "is an economist".

Bangladesh's interim government on Friday announced that the national election will be held in the first half of April 2026.

"I am announcing to the countrymen today that the next national elections will be held sometime in the first half of April 2026. Based on this announcement, the Election Commission will provide you with a detailed roadmap for the elections in due course", said Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, in an address to the nation through state television, BTV, on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Political parties in Bangladesh have expressed mixed reactions to the announcement of the national election.

