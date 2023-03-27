Condition of people living in Afghanistan 'critical' under Taliban rule

Kabul [Afghstan], March 27 : People in Afghstan are living under dire conditions under the Taliban rule as several of them are begging in the country to fend for daily needs due to a massive humtarian crisis.

Lamenting over the bad economic situation of the country, a vulnerable person, Farzana said, "I am a widow. I am now facing a bad economic condition; therefore, I want traders and aid orgzations to provide assistance to poor Afghans," reported TOLOnews.

Numerous Afghans have been facing a severe crisis during Ramadan and have called on the Taliban to provide them with basic amenities.

According to the de-facto authorities of Afghstan, more than 30,000 people who beg on the streets of Kabul will be provided with assistance, TOLOnews reported.

Mullah Abdul Gh Baradar, the economic deputy prime minister, stated that around 30,500 beggars will be assisted during Ramadan. According to the Afghan news agency, approximately 1,600 beggars received assistance in the first round.

"The Islamic Emirate is attempting to assist all people in standing on their own two feet, and no one will be forced to beg from now on," said Abdul Mateen Rahimzai, head of Kabul's refugee department.

This comes after the people who gathered to receive assistance in Afghstan said they are in critical condition and are living under miserable conditions.

The Taliban took over Afghstan in August 2021 and imposed policies severely restricting basic rightsparticularly those of women and girls, dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

The situation of females in the country has only gone worse. Females in the country are prohibited from leadership posts and are not allowed to travel unless accomped by a male compon.

