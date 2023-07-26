Confidant of 100% sowing following good rainfall in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 26 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he was confident of farmers carrying out 100 per cent sowing activity in a few days in view of good rainfall. The delay in Monsoon rains has threatened the farming community and it was predicted that it would affect the sowing activity to a great extent.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding statues of martyred soldiers on Kargil Diwas, Siddaramaiah said the situation was not out of control due to rain in Karnataka. The good inflow of water to the KRS dam, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathy, Alamatti water reservoirs has brought joy for all of us, he added.

"I will take up tours in Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagalur districts from Monday onwards and interact with the people who are affected by the heavy rain," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that following the good rain, the drinking water crisis in the state has ended. "Due to shortage of drinking water, it was supplied in tankers. Now, the water problem, especially the drinking water problem, has ended," he said.

When asked about withdrawal of cases against the accused in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case, Siddaramaiah in turn questioned why the cases against the innocent were not taken back during the previous government.

