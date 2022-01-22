Confirm willingness to fund debt owned to lenders: FRL independent directors to Amazon

New Delhi, Jan 22 Future Retail's independent directors have asked e-commerce giant Amazon if it is willing to fund Rs 3,500 crore to repay the retail company's lenders.

Notably, the question to Amazon was posted after the e-commerce giant in an earlier letter to independent directors objected to the sale of Future Retail Ltd (FRL)'s small-format stores.

"FRL is in need for cash infusion urgently in order to repay its lenders. FRL is required to pay its lenders Rs 3,500 crore by January 29, failing which it will be classified as an NPA," said the letter dated January 21.

"Since you are objecting to the sale of small-format sales, the proceeds of which were to be used to repay lenders and thereby avoid NPA classification, please confirm that you are willing to fund this amount by Monday through an unsecured, long-term loan, subordinated to FRL's existing lenders or any other mutually suitable and legally acceptable structure."

Besides, the letter to e-commerce giant said, "If you do so, FRL will use such funds in order to repay FRL's existing lenders. Alternatively, you are also free to engage with the lenders so that we do not fall foul of our OTR process or obligations."

Accordingly, the independent directors asked the e-commerce giant to provide the confirmations for such funds by January 22, 2022.

"Once you have provided these confirmations in writing and agree to infuse Rs 3,500 crore in order to repay FRL's lenders by January 29, 2022, we would be happy to assess a detailed proposal and meet Amazon India Head Abhijeet Muzumdar."

Furthermore, the letter asked Amazon, "Coming to the specific aspects of your proposal we note that your letter refers to a potential transaction between Samara Capital and FRL as a 'solution'."

"In this regard, you are requested to confirm if Amazon can act on behalf of Samara Capital and has the authority to negotiate and finalise such transaction on its behalf."

It asked Amazon to confirm the structure for the proposed transaction, and that the Manager of Samara Capital is owned-and-controlled by resident Ind.

"As you know, FRL is in the multi-brand retail sector and FDI in this sector is restricted. You are also aware that Amazon's transaction in Future Coupons, has resulted in regulatory scrutiny, including by the Competition Commission of India, as well as enquiries by the Enforcement Directorate."

"It is therefore critical that any investment being proposed is in compliance with all applicable laws, including FDI laws, CCI regulations and SEBI regulations, and that any such transaction should not raise further regulatory scrutiny."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor