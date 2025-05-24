Congress backs EAM Jaishankar’s ‘India will never succumb to nuclear blackmail’ remarks

New Delhi, May 24 Congress on Saturday fully backed the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, who delivered a strong message during his official visit to Germany, asserting that India will never yield to nuclear threats and will continue to handle issues with Pakistan on a bilateral basis.

Jaishankar's statement received rare bipartisan support back home, with leaders across party lines endorsing his firm diplomatic tone.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit welcomed the statement, saying: “Absolutely right. We have always had this right, and I would also expect that when we are engaging with countries like Germany, we seek their support against Pakistan as well. What Pakistan does, what its economy is like, that’s their concern. We’ve always said that we want good relations with all our neighbours.”

He added that for the past 30–35 years, the way Pakistan has promoted terrorism, these are outright criminal acts, crimes against humanity.

“These countries should also identify Pakistan as a rogue state and act accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, echoing a similar sentiment, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that EAM Jaishankar is India’s External Affairs Minister and an expert in diplomatic affairs.

“If he is stating in Germany that India will not tolerate terrorism at any cost and won’t succumb to Pakistan’s repeated nuclear threats, then this reflects not just the stand of the opposition, but the sentiment of the entire nation and our armed forces,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar's remarks came days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India’s decisive response through Operation Sindoor.

Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference, EAM Jaishankar said: “I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany’s understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism.”

Germany also expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism, with Minister Wadephul affirming Berlin's support and acknowledging India’s right to defend its citizens and sovereignty.

--IANS

rs/dan

