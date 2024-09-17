"Connection between Victoria, India powerful": Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan lauds ties

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Victoria's Premier, Jacinta Allan, has called the connection between India and Victoria, a "powerful one." She stated that India and Victoria share a "strong foundation" to strengthen ties between two nations in economic and cultural sectors.

While addressing the Australia India Institute's Annual Oration 2024 in New Delhi on her first overseas visit as Premier on Monday, Jacinta Allan stated, "The connection between Victoria and India is a powerful one. It's a friendship that extends over an ocean, and a partnership that supports collaboration and cooperation."

"We have an incredibily strong foundation to strengthen the economic and cultural size. We have a lot in common in terms of values but also and growth areas like renewable energy, better transport connections," she added.

Jacinta Allan's speech focused on deep-rooted connections and shared values that bind Australia and India, highlighting cultural, economic and educational exchanges that have strengthened over the years.

Calling the Indian community in Victoria diverse, Allan stated, "Victoria's Indian community is proud and diverse, with more than a quarter of a million mums, dads and kids, business owners and students, doctors and nurses, artists and engineers all working hard and raising there families here."

Allan affirmed that she is determined to nurture the relationship between Victoria and India and said, "This hasn't happened by accident - its come about through energy and effort and as Premier I'm determined to build on our shared success."

She further added, "India is the future of the world and Victoria will continue to partner as Victoria is the future of Australia."

Speaking on how two nations have a lot in common, she said, "If you look at the growth areas of India's economy and our economy, very similar areas continue to derive investment in green renewable energy, building of more homes, investment in transport connections and above all is delivery of good education whether it is from Indian education provider or Victorian education provider. This has been a key pact of my visit here."

She also recalled Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India and praised the relationship between the two nations.

Victoria's Premier said, "There is a strong bond between Australian and Indian government and Prime Minister was very pleased to visit India as part of quad meeting and had the opportunity to visit amazing Modi stadium that has been constructed and we have strong relationship with India and with the Indian government."

Meanwhile, Australia India Institute CEO Lisa Singh said that Victorian MP's first overseas visit to India shows profound commitment to strengthening bonds between Victoria and India.

She said, "The fact that Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has chosen India for her first overseas visit as Premier shows the importance that Victorian government places on relationship under her leadership."

"It symbolizes a profound commitment to strengthening bonds between Victoria and one of the world's most dynamic and influential nations," she added.

Highlighting strengthening ties between two nations, Lisa Singh stated, "Australia and India are going from strength to strength and we are a lot more closer today than we were ten or twenty years ago. This is testament to hard work of both the governments."

