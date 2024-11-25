"Connectivity corridor will be a game changer", says EAM Jaishankar about IMECC

Rome [Italy], November 25 : In a significant diplomatic milestone, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the new premises of the Indian Embassy in Rome, underscoring the growing strength of bilateral ties between India and Italy.

The inauguration event, held in the heart of the historic city, was attended by several dignitaries, including Ambassador Vani Rao and Ambassador Giulio Terzi, with a notable presence of the Indian community in Italy, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Jaishankar, in his remarks, highlighted the strategic importance of the new Embassy, noting that the establishment of such a diplomatic mission is always an essential marker in the evolution of any bilateral relationship. "The opening of a new Embassy, our own property, is always a very important occasion for any relationship. More so when it is in this beautiful, historic city of Rome," he remarked, adding that this visit, his fifth to Italy since becoming minister, gave him the greatest satisfaction.

Reflecting on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, he emphasised that India and Italy share a rich heritage that goes beyond mere diplomacy.

Building on these long-standing connections, Jaishankar pointed to the broader context of India's growing role on the world stage, and Italy's increasing attention to the Indo-Mediterranean region. "We regard Italy as a key partner, a very crucial one in Europe, a very influential one in the Mediterranean," Jaishankar said. He praised the proactive approach of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government in strengthening ties with India, particularly through initiatives aimed at fostering deeper economic, defence, and technological cooperation.

A key aspect of Jaishankar's speech was his mention of the India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMECC), an ambitious project that aims to enhance trade and infrastructure connections between India, the Middle East, and Europe. Jaishankar highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, calling it a potential game changer.

"Connectivity corridor will be a game changer," he declared, referring to the agreement reached during India's G20 presidency.

Jaishankar also emphasised the ongoing transformation of India, noting that its political stability, economic growth, and expanding global presence have renewed international interest, including from Italy. "India today is a successful example of the deployment of technology to improve the lives of people," he stated, outlining India's focus on advancing manufacturing, clean energy, and critical technologies. This, he suggested, presented ample opportunities for Italian investors and companies to engage with India's growing market.

In addition to strengthening economic ties, Jaishankar pointed to the deep people-to-people connections between India and Italy, particularly through the significant Indian diaspora in Italy. "Our people-to-people ties are enriched by the presence, I understand, of more than 200,000 Indians today in Italy," he remarked, commending the contributions of the Indian community to both nations' bilateral relationship.

He also highlighted the role of India in international organisations based in Rome, such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme, where India has played a key role in advancing global food security and agricultural policies. This, he added, further strengthens India's presence in Italy and its collaborative efforts with international agencies.

Wrapping up his address, Jaishankar stressed the importance of India's engagement with its diaspora, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Indian community abroad. He reassured them of the Indian government's commitment to their welfare and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong connections with their homeland. "The welfare of the Indian community ranks foremost in the priority of the Indian foreign policy," he stated, inviting the diaspora to participate in India's bi-annual diaspora gathering, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will be held in Odisha in January.

Jaishankar concluded by praising Ambassador Vani Rao and her team for their efforts in securing the new Embassy premises, reflecting on his long association with Italy and expressing his pleasure at seeing the bilateral relationship continue to grow.

