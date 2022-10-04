Construction of runway, terminal & ATC tower in full swing at Noida International airport

New Delhi, Oct 4 Excavation works at the project site of the Noida International Airport have begun after onboarding Tata Projects as the EPC contractor. Officials said that construction of the runway, terminal, and ATC tower has begun and will continue in full swing.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected Tata Projects Ltd. to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Noida International Airport. The company has been selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects.

Officials said that Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport. The Noida International Airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India.

In another development, the officials said that Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) selected ICAD Holding Ltd. as Master System Integrator consultant for Noida International Airport. ICAD will support Noida International Airport with the systems integration design, integration programme management, and integration of ICT and Airport Systems. ICAD will also lead the core airport systems implementation and integration.

Noida International Airport will set a new benchmark as a digital airport, with the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to provide a seamless and mostly contactless flow through the airport, said a senior official of the YIAPL.

The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. Noida International Airport will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalized services for families/the elderly and business travelers.

"Together with Tata Projects, we're working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024," said a senior officer of Yamuna International Airport.

