Consulate in Brisbane "a step forward in our friendship" with Australia, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], November 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was delighted to interact with members of the vibrant Indian community in Brisbane during his Australia visit.

"The upcoming opening of India's 4th consulate in Australia is a step forward in our friendship," said Jaishankar in a X post, after addressing the diaspora.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Australia in May 2023 announced to opening its fourth consulate in Australia at Brisbane, the capital of Queensland state, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora.

Queensland has a rapidly growing Indian diaspora and is fast expanding its trade and investment relationship with India.

India has a high commission in the national capital Canberra and there are currently consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. There is also an honorary consulate in Brisbane.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, Jaishankar noted the presence of around 125,000 individuals of Indian origin in Australia, including approximately 15,000-16,000 students in Queensland, underscoring the significance of this vibrant community in fostering deeper ties.

He pointed out that 75 per cent of Australia's exports to India originate from Brisbane and urged the stakeholders not to view the achievements of the India-Australia relationship in the last decade merely as milestones but rather as a glimpse of the potential that lies ahead.

The EAM elaborated on the strategic framework established to enhance bilateral relations, stating that India had placed a framework in which this relationship would grow and foster in the future.

"About 125,000 people of Indian origin live here. I'm told roughly 15,000-16,000 students are living in this state. What impressed me was that 75 per cent of Australia's exports to India come from this state... In the last 10 years, we should not treat it as an achievement but as a glimpse of what is possible. What we have done is put in place a framework in which this relationship will grow and foster in the times to come. Today, as India looks out at the world and say which are our really crucial foreign policy and platforms."

He further highlighted the recent developments in educational cooperation, noting, "We have just had the visit of our Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Australia and I do believe that education and research will play a disproportionate role in the knowledge economy and the era of AI."

Jaishankar also spoke about the strong India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and the efforts, vision and leadership of both countries to energise it.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day Australia visit starting today.

EAM is in Brisbane to inaugurate India's 4th consulate in Australia. EAM will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister H.E. Ms. Penny Wong in Canberra.

EAM Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House.

EAM is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

On the second leg of the visit, EAM will travel to Singapore for an official visit on November 8, 2024, during which he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks.

He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor