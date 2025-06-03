"Context of Operation Sindoor was tremendously appreciated," All-Party Delegation member Sasmit Patra says

Madrid [Spain] June 3 : All-Party Delegation member and BJP MP Sasmit Patra said that his delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, had successfully completed its four-nation visit on Tuesday.

Patra said that the context of Operation SIndoor was appreciated everywhere.

"The context of Operation Sindoor was tremendously appreciated by people who felt that India has a right to protect itself from the barbarism that is happening in the terrorist camps," he said.

Patra recounted how in all the countries that they visited- Liberia, UAE, DRC and Sierra Leone, they were met with support.

In conversation with ANI, Patra said, "Our delegation, led by MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, has very successfully completed its four-nation visit as the all-party delegation today. We started with the UAE, where we found tremendous support and blessings from the people of the UAE and all their leadership in our fight against terrorism. From there, we moved to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where there was tremendous condemnation of the kind of terrorist attack that was barbarically undertaken by the terrorists in Pahalgam. We came to Sierra Leone, where the country's parliament stood up in one voice, mourning for one minute in silence the barbaric attack that was done by the terrorists in Pahalgam," he said.

Patra said that in Liberia, the National Assembly Speaker held a minute's silence in memory of the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We came to Liberia today in the Senate, as well as in the meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Liberia, one minute's silence was held with each of them standing in memory of those who were so mercilessly killed by the terrorists in Pahalgam," he said.

Patra said that all these responses by various countries show that India clearly presented Pakistan's terrorist agenda in front of the world.

"Each of these instances clearly tells you how profoundly important this delegation has been in not only exposing the terrorism agenda of Pakistan before the world but also very decisively sensitising the world to the growing threat of terrorism that has been perpetrated on India by Pakistan over the last 4 decades," he said.

Patra said that visiting with the All-Party Delegation to various countries was a historic moment, and all the host countries admired India's unity.

"It has been a great experience to come engage, and probably it's a historic moment that Members of Parliament cutting across party lines spoke in one voice that we are one India, we are one Bharat, and this is the new Bharat, the new India. That whatever, whenever happens for this nation, the entire polity, the entire parliament, the entire ecosystem will stand as one. This is the message of unity and solidarity that has gone across the world, and the world has recognised it, appreciated us, and assured the 100% support for India in its fight against terror," he said.

Group 4 delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde concludes the visit to UAE, DR Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia today.

