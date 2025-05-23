"Conveyed India's unequivocal, unconditional resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism": DMK MP Kanimozhi

Moscow [Russia], May 23 : DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia, said on Friday that the delegation had conveyed India's "unequivocal" and "unconditional" resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism to Russian lawmakers, while emphasising the country's uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it.

The delegation met Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and other committee members during their visit to the Russian Parliament.

In a post on X, Kanizmohi said, "Our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation conveyed to HE Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and other honourable Members of the State Duma, India's unequivocal and unconditional resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism, emphasising our uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it."

https://x.com/KanimozhiDMK/status/1925871372263137315

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasised India's determination to combat terrorism by sending a "strong and united message."

His remarks follow the visit of an all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Moscow, where they held high-level discussions with Russian lawmakers, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "#TeamIndia sends a strong and united message on combatting terrorism."

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "Together in the fight against terrorism! All-Party Delegation led by Hon'ble MP @KanimozhiDMK in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other Senators."

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the all-party parliamentary delegation on various aspects of India-Russia ties.

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow on Friday.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

After completing the Russian visit, the delegation will travel to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor