"Conveyed personal greetings of PM Modi" says Jaishankar as he meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Berlin [Germany], September 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to him there.

Sharing a post on X about his meeting Scholz on Wednesday, Jaishankar wrote, "Honoured to meet Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Modi."

"Look forward to his visit to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," Jaishankar added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1833907053552640264

Jaishankar paid an official visit to Germany from September 10-11.

It was his third bilateral visit to Berlin since taking over as EAM and the second visit to Germany this year following his last visit to Munich in February 2024 to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

During the visit, Jaishankar met his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, particularly with a view to laying the groundwork for the upcoming 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi in October 2024.

Both the ministers noted with satisfaction that the 18th Asia Pacific Conference (APK) of German Businesses is to be held in New Delhi next month, which would further deepen the business-to-business partnership between India and Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official press release.

Jaishankar and Baerbock also discussed regional and global matters of mutual interest, including Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and West Asia.

The External Affairs Minister's engagements in Germany did not cease just here. He also had a discussion with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, Jens Ploetner, and Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, during which both sides re-affirmed their commitment to further deepen the strategic, defence and security cooperation between India and Germany.

Jaishankar also met Friedrich Merz, Chairman of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group; Michael Roth, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German federal parliament); and select Parliamentarians representing various political parties in Germany, the MEA said in its release.

They discussed ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including parliamentary cooperation, as well as key regional and global developments.

Moreover, during the visit, the EAM was invited as Guest of Honour to address the German Ambassadors and important business leaders during the Annual Conference of German Ambassadors.

India and Germany have had a strategic partnership since 2000 and will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership next year.

The cooperation between the two nations today transcends a wide range of sectors spanning trade, investment, defence, science, technology, innovation, sustainability, renewable energy, emerging technologies, development cooperation, culture, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

